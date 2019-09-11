Imagine Taps AWS To Power OTT Monetization Service

AMSTERDAM, 11 SEPTEMBER, 2019 — Imagine Communications, which provides open, end-to-end ad tech solutions for broadcasters, content owners, MVPDs and vMVPDs, today announced that core OTT monetization functionality from its Targeted Delivery portfolio is now available as OTT Monetization Service, powered by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Based on proven broadcast and multiscreen distribution offerings that have been deployed globally, the cloud-based, cross-platform managed service features proven functionality and simplified browser-based management, without requiring local equipment and hosting. Imagine is collaborating with global streaming TV platform provider MOBITV to incorporate seamless content monetization capabilities into live connected TV and OTT video services, to eventually include VOD and cloud DVR.

“Video delivery business models have been turned upside down and distributors need every edge they can get to continue offering robust, profitable services,” said David Heppe, Commercial General Manager for Imagine Communications. “Our OTT Monetization Service removes many of the heavy lifts that come with installing, operationalizing and updating next-gen ad tech. Especially as our customers pursue new business models in a hyper-competitive video delivery ecosystem, our focus with this new offering is to free them to focus on overcoming market challenges.”

Video distributors deploy Imagine OTT Monetization Service to support dynamic ad insertion for linear and OTT services with hosting, management, monitoring and updates all provided by Imagine. Imagine OTT Monetization Service capitalizes on the scalability, redundancy and security offered by AWS and robust capabilities of AWS Media Services, initially including AWS Elemental MediaConvert. OTT Monetization Service eliminates complexities of video providers’ on-premises ad systems, including support for multiple ADS vendors, client players and video formats, as well as the need to dynamically scale for peak demand.

“Our customers rely on us to deliver broadcast-quality video to connected devices, and having a seamless DAI function that supports enhanced monetization is a critical enabler,” said Bill Routt, President for MOBITV. “The team at Imagine has delivered a highly reliable, feature-rich OTT monetization service that can drive revenue for the offerings we enable, and we look forward to growing our services and opportunities together.”

Imagine OTT Monetization Service integrates seamlessly with traffic and scheduling systems, and ensures ads are dynamically aligned with audience demographics. This increases efficiency and effectiveness for video providers and advertisers, using comprehensive video packaging to maintain metadata flexibility and ensure quality distribution to all devices. OTT Monetization Service is differentiated by the ability to replace advertisements in existing workflows, which is critical for maximizing revenue against all content. It is targeted to providers that want to reduce costs, operational complexity and time-to-market with a solution that supports spot-based and audience-based ad inventory sales across both traditional linear and OTT platforms. The service is a managed offering based on functionality from Imagine’s Targeted Delivery portfolio, a set of comprehensive linear and digital solutions that can be individually integrated into existing networks, managed and monitored 24/7. It is compatible with Imagine inventory optimization solutions for video distributors that want to maximize inventory and improve yield of audience-based ad buys.

“Media customers can efficiently generate ad revenue by using the Imagine OTT Monetization Service built on AWS, using AWS Elemental Media Services for dynamic ad insertion into live and on-demand video services, along with Amazon CloudFront for distribution of that content at scale to viewing devices,” said Khawaja Shams, Vice President of Engineering, AWS Elemental. “This combination also helps customers to quickly launch their new ad-supported linear and OTT services.”

