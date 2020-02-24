Cobalt Iron Signs VAD Technologies to Distribute Compass Enterprise SaaS Backup Platform in Middle East and North Africa

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Feb. 20, 2020 — Cobalt Iron Inc. has signed a new agreement with VAD Technologies to distribute Cobalt Iron's enterprise SaaS data protection solution, Compass™, in the Middle East and North Africa. An established value-added IT and technology distributor based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, VAD Technologies will offer Compass, together with technical training and support resources, to resellers and integrators in over 10 countries.

"We are very proud to partner with Cobalt Iron and bring the Compass enterprise data protection solution to the Middle East and North Africa marketplace," said Mario M. Veljovic, general manager at VAD Technologies. "Compass is the ideal platform to help enterprise customers compete in today's multicloud, next-generation data protection world. Therefore, Cobalt Iron fits perfectly with our strategy to deliver cutting-edge technologies and solutions to our reseller ecosystem."

VAD Technologies offers a high-performance enterprise solutions portfolio with a focus on hyperconverged infrastructures, enterprise storage systems, IT infrastructure, physical security, and cybersecurity. The company supports its partners with sales and marketing coupled with professional services, including consulting, training, deployment, and technical support.

"The Middle East is a rapidly growing region for backup and cybersecurity and ripe with opportunity for a modernized SaaS-based solution. With its strong presence throughout the Middle East and North Africa, VAD Technologies is the ideal partner to help Cobalt Iron expand our market presence in this vital region," said Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer of Cobalt Iron. "VAD Technologies has a special focus on our sweet spot of enterprise customers, with a go-to-market strategy and vision for the region that will ensure our long-term success with Compass."

More information about Cobalt Iron and Compass is available at www.cobaltiron.com.

# # #

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. The company was founded in 2013 to bring about fundamental changes in the world's approach to data protection. Through analytics and automation, Cobalt Iron enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture. By leveraging the cloud, Cobalt Iron reduces overall capex by more than 50% while eliminating backup failures and inefficiencies. Processing more than 7 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Cobalt Iron delivers modern enterprise data protection for enterprise customers.

About VAD Technologies

VAD Technologies is an established IT and Technology value added distributor, headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Catering to Enterprise and SME markets through a strong channel footprint across Middle East and North Africa. Delivering world-class technology products and solutions that transform the IT landscape and provide the best Return of Invest (ROI) and lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for its Customers. The Company continuously develops its high-performance enterprise solutions portfolio with special focus on hyper-converged Infrastructures, Enterprise Storage Systems, IT Infrastructure, Physical Security and Cybersecurity. Supporting their Partners with Sales & Marketing, as well as Professional Services, such as Consulting, Training, Deployment and Technical Support, forms a key part of its Go-To-Market Strategy and Vision for the Region. Learn more about VAD at https://www.vad.ae/.

