Bitmax Signs Comprehensive Content Asset Management And Digital Supply Chain Services Deal With Distribution Solutions

Los Angeles, May 30, 2019: Bitmax, the digital media management and licensing company, has signed a multi-year agreement to provide content management and digital supply chain services to Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment, and a distributor of independent film labels.

Bitmax will support avails management, video, artwork and metadata transforms, and other digital supply chain services typical of TVOD models. The model also contemplates ad marking, and other specialized workflows to support SVOD and AVOD monetization opportunities. By conditioning the asset packages up front to exploit multiple downstream opportunities, Distribution Solutions’ content partners (film labels and other TV producers) are able to reach the widest audience, and ultimately are able to maximize revenue generation from their products across the entire content lifecycle.

Josh Pine, SVP Digital Distribution at Distribution Solutions said, “Bitmax has the expertise and powerful processing systems required to super serve our label partners, and they have the systems to manage the complexity of many ecosystem players. We are thrilled to partner with Bitmax to help leverage and expand our licensing reach and grow revenue potential for our content and distribution partners.”

Under the terms of the deal, Bitmax will onboard its new orchestration system ‘Maestro’ to offer a range of services leveraging its broad licensing scope. For customers like Distribution Solutions, Maestro can be configured to match their specific business requirements, including hybrid licensing models to exploit multiple windows and evolving business models. In the new Maestro platform, each title is cataloged, and associated with applicable metadata, artwork and trailer and can quickly produce the desired egress video formats and asset package mix required by any retailer. Because of this flexibility, Distribution Solutions can dynamically manage their asset data, usage and royalty reporting, allowing them to recognize and process revenue more quickly and accurately.

“Few companies line up as well with our services as Distribution Solutions,” said Jim Riley, Bitmax CRO. “Their executives are professionals who know the business well, and share our commitment to customer service excellence. We look forward to partnering with them to monetize their growing library of quality content.”

About Distribution Solutions

Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment, is the largest aggregator and downstream distributor of independent film labels in North America. We have extensive experience in home entertainment sales and distribution, including Physical Distribution (DVD/BLU-RAY/4K), Digital Distribution (TVOD, SVOD, AVOD,) and Global Television Distribution for a variety of label partners, including Time Life, Electric Entertainment, Magnolia Pictures, RLJ Entertainment and The Criterion Collection. Distribution Solutions also offers comprehensive marketing and creative services, scaled to meet the needs of our partners.

About Bitmax

Bitmax is a time-proven leader in digital media management and licensing, with decades of expertise supporting leading content owners and digital distributors the world over. The company is made up of professionals from all areas of the digital content supply chain who are skilled in new tech solutions and are committed to customer service excellence.

Bitmax reduces the friction and complexity inherent in the digital content supply chain by utilizing smart online tools and systems. Their products and services are designed to help customers optimize today’s evolving business models including, TVOD, SVOD, AVOD and Direct to consumer (DTC), at a fraction of the cost of legacy providers.

For more information, please visit www.bitmax.net.

