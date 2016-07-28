Zuckerberg: Video at ‘Heart’ of Facebook’s Apps, Services

As general usage of Facebook's apps and services continue to grow, video will be a core focus from here on out.

“We see a world that is video first, with video at the heart of all of our apps and service,” Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, said on Wednesday’s Q2 earnings call. “Over the past six months, we've been particularly focused on Live video.”

Facebook also launched 360 Photos during the recent quarter. More than 4 million 360 photos have been shared on Facebook, Zuckerberg said.

Facebook, which owns Oculus, still isn’t breaking out VR-related revenues or shipments for its high-end Oculus Rift headset/platform.

