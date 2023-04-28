Zooey Deschanel, Idina Menzel, Bowen Yang are Guest Judges in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

Zooey Deschanel, Idina Menzel, JoJo Siwa and Bowen Yang are among the guest judges lined up for season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (opens in new tab), which premieres on Paramount Plus Friday, May 12.

The main judges are Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews and Ts Madison. Also appearing as guest judges are Maude Apatow, Brandon Boyd, Thom Filicia, Javicia Leslie, Ego Nwodim, Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman and Robin Thede.

The season sees a dozen fan-favorite “queens” compete for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and a prize of $200,000. This season also introduces a second way to win in the first-ever Fame Games, where eliminated queens vie for $50,000.

The contestants are Alexis Michelle (season nine), Darienne Lake (season six), Heidi N Closet ( season 12), Jaymes Mansfield (season nine), Jessica Wild (season two), Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race season one, UK vs. the World season one), Kahanna Montrese (season 11), Kandy Muse (season 13), LaLa Ri (season 13), Monica Beverly Hillz (season five), Mrs. Kasha Davis (season seven) and Naysha Lopez (season eight).

Season seven turns up on Pluto TV May 12.