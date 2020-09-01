Zoo Digital Localizing Content for Whip Media

Whip Media Group, looking to localize content for global audiences, said it has made a deal to work with Zoo Digital, which will provide cloud-based dubbing, subtitling and distribution services.

Zoo Digital will integrate with Whip Media’s Content Value Management Platform, enabling clients to license their content in new international markets.

Whip Media’s Strategic Supply Chain Partnership helps both buyers and sellers of content put their content everywhere it needs to be. Amid the streaming wars and the fast-growing pace of media consumption, Whip is prioritizing a frictionless distribution ecosystem with transparency and monitoring.

“As the amount of streaming content available has grown and spread to more global markets, so has the need for multilingual subtitle and dubbing services to bring TV shows and movies to audiences in more languages faster,” said Cory Sher, VP of global sales & business development, Whip Media Group. “We’re thrilled to partner with ZOO Digital and provide to our clients the ability to more efficiently localize their new and catalog content and grow their audiences worldwide.”

Zoo Digital uses more than 7,200 native translators to provide subtitles and captions in over 80 languages.

“We are very excited to partner with a company so closely aligned with our own digital strategy. We quickly identified a seamless workflow with Whip Media which will provide full transparency on localization order management for their global client portfolio,” said Mazin Al-Jumaili, director business development EMEA, at Zoo Digital. “As worldwide OTT platforms build momentum in local content publishing, both companies are perfectly positioned to offer a global supply chain solution.”