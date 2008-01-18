Zenith Media USA Shifts Its Focus

Ad buyer Zenith Media USA is restructuring its operations to match its move from a broadcast-buying company to one placing media across multiple platforms, the company said Friday.

Peggy Green, president of broadcast, was promoted to vice chairman and Ava Jordhamo was named executive vice president, national broadcast, reporting to Wendy Marquardt, president of Zenith Media USA.

Broadcast operations will place planning and execution operations in "client-facing" teams.

Broadcast account teams are headed by senior VPs and group directors Sophie Aloisio, Sarah Brasfield, Lynn Garone, Cindy Gurmann and Larry Hunt.

“Peggy is a doyenne of our industry," said Tim Jones, CEO of ZenithOptimedia North America, in announcing the move. "[She is] consistently cited as one of the top media buying executives in the United States. Over the years, Zenith -- and Saatchi and DFS before -- benefited from Peggy’s leadership, intellect, wit and great heart."