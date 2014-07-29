ZCorum App Analyzes Modems, Set-tops Remotely

Ushering in technology that reduces the need for traditional cable metering gear, ZCorum has launched a remote spectrum analysis app, dubbed RF Inspector, for Android-powered smartphones. That follows the May release of an Android app for tablets.

Tapping into spectrum capture capabilities in newer model cable modems and set-top boxes, RF Inspector can display the spectrum for all video and data channels “much like it would appear on a meter,” the company said.

The capability would reduce and possibly eliminate the need for cable techs to drive to a customer’s location to read spectrum data.

For the full story, visit Miltichannel.com.