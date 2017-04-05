Zaslav’s Pay Rises 13% in 2016

Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav received total compensation of $37.2 million in 2016, a 13% increase from the $32.4 million he received in the prior year.

Zaslav’s base salary dipped slightly to $3 million from $3.1 million in the prior year, but the CEO made up the difference and more with $15.1 million in stock awards, up from $11.3 million in the prior year. Zaslav also received $11.1 million in option awards (a 5.7% increase from $10.5 million in 2015) and $7.5 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation.

Discovery Networks International CEO Jean-Briac Perrette, who oversees the division that makes up the bulk of Discovery’s sales, saw his total compensation rise 57% to $11.6 million from $7.4 million in the prior year. Stock awards of $5.6 million (up from $1.1 million in 2015) fueled the bulk of that increase.



