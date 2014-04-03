Zaslav: Eurosport Eyes ‘Premier’ Sports Rights

New York – Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav said the programming giant’s international sports network – Eurosport – could begin looking to expand into more traditional (and more expensive) premier sports rights in the future.

At a Discovery Networks International breakfast presentation Thursday, Zaslav praised Eurosport, in which the company agreed to purchase a controlling interest from French sports giant TF1 earlier this year. The deal is expected to close shortly.

Eurosport has carved out a niche in providing programming in sports like tennis, skiing and cycling.

