Zaslav: Eurosport Eyes ‘Premier’ Sports Rights
New York – Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav said the programming giant’s international sports network – Eurosport – could begin looking to expand into more traditional (and more expensive) premier sports rights in the future.
At a Discovery Networks International breakfast presentation Thursday, Zaslav praised Eurosport, in which the company agreed to purchase a controlling interest from French sports giant TF1 earlier this year. The deal is expected to close shortly.
Eurosport has carved out a niche in providing programming in sports like tennis, skiing and cycling.
