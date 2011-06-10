Zap2it Reaches Record Audience

Tribune Media Services' TV and celebrity news site Zap2it hit a record audience of 7.2 million U.S. unique visitors in May, 2011 the site's largest audience in its 11 year history, according to comScore.

Coverage of the new fall TV schedules helped power the audience growth, with the CW's Ringer, Fox's Terra Nova, CBS's 2 Broke Girls and NBC's Prime Suspect shows attracting particularly strong interest.

In a statement, Rebecca Baldwin, Zap2it VP and general manager also noted that the site's growth in recent months reflected "a great deal of activity in terms of product development, editorial partnerships and more at Zap2it over the last year. We view our recent audience expansion as evidence of an effective growth strategy

and great execution."

In total, Zap2it reaches a global audience of more than 13 million entertainment fans per month across its various online and mobile offerings.