Yuyu Joins Growing OTT-SVOD Crowd

Digital Media Rights, a New York-based video aggregation company with more than 8,000 TV shows and movies under license, is pushing more deeply into the world of subscription VOD with the recent debut of a service called Yuyu.

DMR, which already distributes content through digital distribution deals with partners such as Amazon Prime and Hulu, plans to launch six subscription-based OTT services before the end of the year, according to DMR CEO Michael Hong.

Half of them are already launched. In addition to Yuyu, DMR also runs Midnight Pulp (horror and thriller titles, relaunched in February) and Asian Crush (pan-Asian content, relaunched in April).

With Yuyu, DMR is going with a general entertainment service that offers content into more than a dozen categories and genres, such as “Binge Worthy” television and “Stranger Than Fiction” documentaries.

