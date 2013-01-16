YuMe Acquires Crowd Science
Digital advertising and services provider YuMe
has acquired Crowd Science, which offers the Citrus audience measurement and
targeting platform.
The
deal will strengthen the capabilities of YuMe's Audience Amplifier and allow
brand advertisers to target more segments and provide better insights into
audiences.
"We've
been laser-focused on enhancing audience measurement, modeling and targeting,
and Crowd Science will be the perfect complement to our data science group
that's been driving that effort," said Jayant Kadambi, cofounder and CEO
of YuMe in a statement. "Crowd Science technology allows us to
significantly improve our audience reach, measurement and segmentation
capabilities."
Terms
of the deal were not disclosed.
"The
Crowd Science team is thrilled to join YuMe," said John Martin, Co-Founder
of Crowd Science in a statement. "The future of brand advertising will be
defined by those with strong consumer data and broad reach in video across
multiple platforms. The combination of Crowd Science's audience targeting
technology and YuMe's Connected Audience Network will allow us to quickly and
dramatically move the industry forward."
