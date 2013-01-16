YuMe Acquires Crowd Science

Digital advertising and services provider YuMe

has acquired Crowd Science, which offers the Citrus audience measurement and

targeting platform.





The

deal will strengthen the capabilities of YuMe's Audience Amplifier and allow

brand advertisers to target more segments and provide better insights into

audiences.





"We've

been laser-focused on enhancing audience measurement, modeling and targeting,

and Crowd Science will be the perfect complement to our data science group

that's been driving that effort," said Jayant Kadambi, cofounder and CEO

of YuMe in a statement. "Crowd Science technology allows us to

significantly improve our audience reach, measurement and segmentation

capabilities."





Terms

of the deal were not disclosed.





"The

Crowd Science team is thrilled to join YuMe," said John Martin, Co-Founder

of Crowd Science in a statement. "The future of brand advertising will be

defined by those with strong consumer data and broad reach in video across

multiple platforms. The combination of Crowd Science's audience targeting

technology and YuMe's Connected Audience Network will allow us to quickly and

dramatically move the industry forward."



