YouTube Upgrades E3 Gaming Hub

YouTube aims to have the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) event being held June 14-16 in Los Angeles covered in spades, with a unique event hub for dozens of live streams from the event.

“YouTube will give gamers around the world front-row access to everything E3 again this year with dozens of live streams scheduled throughout the week,” Ryan Wyatt, global head of gaming content for YouTube, wrote in a blog post. “To make moments like this even better, we are launching event pages in YouTube Gaming, which serve as destinations for watching the biggest gaming and eSports events.”

YouTube’s E3 hub will offer up both live and archived content, live chat options for gamers, catch-up announcements and a spot for gaming trailers, where YouTube users will be able to vote for their favorites.

YouTube will begin its coverage of the event June 12 with early press conferences from Bethesda Softworks and Electronic Arts, and begins a 12-hour live stream of early E3 news June 13 started at 6 a.m. ET. The live stream will feature gameplay, developer interviews and more.