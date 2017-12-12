YouTube TV Tunes in 35 More Markets

YouTube TV took to Twitter to announce that it had extended service to an additional 35 U.S. markets.



With those additions, YouTube TV, launched to a handful of markets in April, is currently available in more than 80 metros.



Related: YouTube TV Set to Connect With Android TV, Xbox One, Apple TV Devices



The latest markets to get access to YouTube TV are: Albany, Rochester and Buffalo, N.Y.; Baton Rouge, Shreveport and New Orleans, La.; Chattanooga and Knoxville, Tenn.; Colorado Springs, Colo; Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, Iowa; Flint, Mich.; Fresno, Calif.; Ft. Myers, Fla.; Ft. Smith and Little Rock, Ark.; Green Bay and Madison, Wis.; Huntsville-Decatur, Ala.; Jackson, Miss.; Omaha, Neb.; Paducah, Ky.; Portland-Auburn, Me.; Providence, R.I.; Roanoke, Va.; Savannah, Ga.; South Bend, Ind.; Spokane, Wash.; Springfield, Mo.; Toledo, Ohio; Tulsa, Okla.; Tucson, Ariz; and Waco, Texas.



Read more at multichannel.com.