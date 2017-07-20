YouTube TV Flips on Ten More Markets

YouTube TV, Google’s OTT TV service, said it has expanded service into ten new markets, with the bulk of them getting a package that includes live, local feeds from ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

YouTube TV said nine of those new markets (Washington, D.C.; Houston; Atlanta; Phoenix; Detroit; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Miami-Ft. Lauderdale; Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne; and Charlotte) are getting the Big 4 broadcasters, while its expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth area will initially feature live locals from CBS, FOX and NBC, plus VOD primetime shows from ABC.

YouTube announced plans to expand to those new markets last month as it faces off against a cadre of other virtual MVPDs that include Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, Hulu and fuboTV.

YouTube TV debuted in five markets in April—New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Bay Area, Chicago and Philadelphia—delivering a package of 50-plus channels, including major local broadcast TV networks and a cloud DVR for $35 per month.

