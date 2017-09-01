YouTube TV Debuts in a Dozen More Markets

YouTube TV, the virtual MVPD that launched in April, confirmed that it has lit up service in another 12 markets.



The latest to be added include Denver, Cleveland, St. Louis, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Oklahoma City, Greensboro, Harrisburg, Milwaukee, and Hartford.



Other markets expected to join that list soon include Austin, Birmingham, Grand Rapids, Norfolk, and Raleigh.



