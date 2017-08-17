YouTube TV Adds 14 Markets, With 17 on Deck

YouTube TV, the virtual MVPD that debuted in April, said the service is now available in 50% of U.S. homes following an expansion to 14 additional markets.

The latest metros to join the mix: Baltimore; Boston; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Jacksonville-Brunswick, Fla.; Las Vegas; Louisville; Memphis; Nashville; Pittsburgh; San Antonio; Seattle-Tacoma; Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota; and West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Fla.

YouTube TV, which sells for $35 per month and features a cloud DVR, offers live local feeds from ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC in most of those new markets, and VOD programming from broadcasters where it currently does not yet offer their live local feeds. Access to Fox is limited to the broadcaster’s national live programming in markets such as Seattle, Cincinnati, and West Palm Beach.



For more, go to multichannel.com.