YouTube Tests Live Streaming Channel
Google's YouTube on Monday kicked off a two-day test of a live channel,
another indication the search giant is looking to bolster its push into
TV with content tailored to a viewing in the living room.
The YouTube
live streaming channel, which began broadcasting 8 a.m. (PT) on Monday,
features content from four partners: Howcast, Next New Networks,
Rocketboom and Young Hollywood.
"This new platform integrates
live streaming directly into YouTube channels; all broadcasters need is a
webcam or external USB/FireWire camera," YouTube said in a blog posting announcing the trial.
The company added that based on the results of the initial
live-streaming test, "we'll evaluate rolling out the platform more
broadly to our partners worldwide."
