YouTube Tests Live Streaming Channel

Google's YouTube on Monday kicked off a two-day test of a live channel,

another indication the search giant is looking to bolster its push into

TV with content tailored to a viewing in the living room.

The YouTube

live streaming channel, which began broadcasting 8 a.m. (PT) on Monday,

features content from four partners: Howcast, Next New Networks,

Rocketboom and Young Hollywood.

"This new platform integrates

live streaming directly into YouTube channels; all broadcasters need is a

webcam or external USB/FireWire camera," YouTube said in a blog posting announcing the trial.

The company added that based on the results of the initial

live-streaming test, "we'll evaluate rolling out the platform more

broadly to our partners worldwide."

