YouTube Streams in Support for HDR

Keeping pace with next-gen image quality, YouTube this week has added support for High Dynamic Range (HDR), a technology that delivers brighter, more colorful pixels.

“HDR videos have higher contrast, revealing precise, detailed shadows and stunning highlights with more clarity than ever,” Steven Robertson, YouTube software engineer, announced Monday in this blog post. “Support for wide color gamut means colors are more vibrant. Simply put, HDR unlocks the most spectacular image quality we've ever streamed.”

YouTube, which already supports 4K and 360-degree video, noted that HDR streaming will require TVs that support the technology. Supported devices include the new Chromecast Ultra, a $69 streaming adapter for TVs that is capable of 4K and HDR streaming, and “soon” for all 2016 Samsung SUHD and UHD TVs.

“As more HDR devices become available, YouTube will work with partners to enable streaming of the HDR version,” Robertson wrote.

