YouTube Rolls Out Tools For Connected TV Advertisers

With more people watching content on connected TVs, and more advertisers looking to reach them, YouTube is adapting some of measurement tools and ad formats to the big screen in the household.

YouTube viewing on connected TV’s rose 80% in March. And YouTube has the biggest share among ad supported streaming services.

For advertisers YouTube has moved up the launch of Brand Lift for YouTube on TV screens, making it available in the next few weeks for the YouTube app and in the third quarter for YouTube TV.

“With increases in watch time and an influx of daily visitors, brands in a position to continue marketing can make their budgets go further on YouTube by expanding their strategies to incorporate streaming,” said Debbie Weinstein, VP, global solutions, at YouTube in a blog post.

“With media mixes becoming increasingly reliant on streaming TV, it’s more important than ever to measure its impact. As a result, we’re accelerating the launch of Brand Lift for YouTube on TV screens. For viewers, this means surveys are now optimized for the big screen and interactivity with a TV remote, so people can easily respond or skip the survey.”

Brand Lift enables marketers to make informed decisions about ad performance and better optimize streaming campaigns in real time, YouTube said.

YouTube has also introduced versions of ad formats that work on mobile devices and desktops for the connected TV.

Last year, video platform launched YouTube Masthead on the TV, which puts an advertiser message on the top of the YouTube home feed. It is designed to help advertisers like Uber drive awareness with a large audience in a single moment.

“The Masthead on TV screens has been a critical component to build awareness for our #MoveWhatMatters initiative—which offers 10 million free rides and food deliveries for frontline healthcare workers, seniors and people in need,” Travis Freeman, global head of media at Uber said in the blog post. “The Masthead, deployed in both the U.S. and Canada, enabled us to easily amplify our message and reach our audiences where they are watching now more than ever.”

This year, YouTube is introducing the familiar skippable ad format that lets viewers turn off the ad after five seconds for TV.

“This provides advertisers a new way to reach their audience as they embrace the evolving ways consumers are watching their favorite content,” said Weinstein. “By accelerating new tools and features, we’re committed to helping you grow your business in the changing world of viewership and streaming on TV screens.”