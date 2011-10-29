YouTube Preps 96 Channels With Original Content

Google's YouTube, looking to attract more advertising with

professionally produced content, plans to launch some 96 new video

channels in the next year featuring original content from a range of

entertainment, sports and news partners.

Content partners YouTube

announced late Friday include: Shaquille O'Neal's Comedy Shaq Network,

Deepak Chopra's Chopra Media/Generate, The Onion, The Wall Street

Journal, Thomson Reuters, Slate, Ashton Kutcher, Hearst Magazines,

Meredith and Varsity Pictures.

Traditional TV networks and movie

studios are largely absent from the lineup. WWE is in the mix with plans

to launch something called "WWE Fan Nation," and Lionsgate has a

fitness channel in the works. Frederator Networks and FremantleMedia are

also listed as YouTube partners.

Other content providers include

CafeMom, Demand Media, Magical Elves and InStyle magazine, My Damn

Channel, Pitchfork and TED Conferences.

Click here to read the full story on Multichannel.com.