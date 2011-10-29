YouTube Preps 96 Channels With Original Content
Google's YouTube, looking to attract more advertising with
professionally produced content, plans to launch some 96 new video
channels in the next year featuring original content from a range of
entertainment, sports and news partners.
Content partners YouTube
announced late Friday include: Shaquille O'Neal's Comedy Shaq Network,
Deepak Chopra's Chopra Media/Generate, The Onion, The Wall Street
Journal, Thomson Reuters, Slate, Ashton Kutcher, Hearst Magazines,
Meredith and Varsity Pictures.
Traditional TV networks and movie
studios are largely absent from the lineup. WWE is in the mix with plans
to launch something called "WWE Fan Nation," and Lionsgate has a
fitness channel in the works. Frederator Networks and FremantleMedia are
also listed as YouTube partners.
Other content providers include
CafeMom, Demand Media, Magical Elves and InStyle magazine, My Damn
Channel, Pitchfork and TED Conferences.
