YouTube Debuts Two Entertainment Channels

YouTube, continuing its push to add 96 professionally produced channels in the next year, added two entertainment "networks" to its website Monday: PMC and ION Television's Entertainment News Television and the Young Hollywood Network.

The Google-owned video site is spending upwards of $100 million on the initiative, in the hopes that adding such content will be more appealing to advertisers -- which generally have been loath to place ads next to YouTube's unpredictable user-generated material.

Young Hollywood Network (YHN), touted as "the definitive pop-culture destination," includes celebrity interviews, news and other coverage of the entertainment industry. YHN's programming slate will provide five original shows per week, with new episodes airing each day 1 p.m. Eastern.

"Being part of such a groundbreaking initiative is very exciting," Young Hollywood founder and CEO RJ Williams said in a statement. "We created our business with the focus to always be ahead of the curve, so we look forward to working with YouTube on this new endeavor."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.