YouTube Claims 2 Million Debate Viewers

YouTube says it had nearly 2 million live concurrent viewers during Monday night’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Across the six news organizations that worked with YouTube to live stream the presidential debate, 3 million live watch hours were registered.

YouTube says this breaks all political programming records for live streaming and is one of the biggest livestreams of all time. Compared to four year ago, this debate had 14 times more live viewers, five times more watch time and 4 times more peak concurrent viewers.

Nielsen reported that an average of 84 million people was tuned in to the debate on TV.