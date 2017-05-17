YouTube Bringing 360-Degree Video to the Big Screen

YouTube’s work around 360-degree video is heading to the big screen.

That capability will be coming soon to the YouTube TV app for TV-connected platforms including smart TVs and gaming consoles, Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, announced Wednesday at the Google I/O conference.

YouTube, she added, also plans to introduce live 360 video on those connected living room devices, as well.

Google also used the I/O keynote to introduce a handful of new features to Google Home, the smart home hub that works with Google Assistant that was introduced last fall and counts Amazon’s Echo platform as its chief rival.

