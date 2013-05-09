YouTube Boots Up Subscription Video Service

YouTube officially entered the subscription video market Thursday with the launch of a pilot program that will offer dozens of over-the-top channels starting at $0.99 per month.

According to a YouTube blog post, every paid channel comes with a 14-day free trial, with some channels available for discounted yearly rates. After consumers subscribe via a PC, they'll have access to those channels on a range of connected devices, including phones, tablets and TVs.

Among the early movers, Sesame Street will offer full episodes when its paid channel launches, while UFC's offering features recent replays and older, "classic" fights.

