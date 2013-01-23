Youtoo Partners With NATPE

Youtoo Technologies has announced that it will be working

with NATPE to offer a one-year free trial of its "From Anywhere to

Anywhere" interactive TV service to stations nationwide.





The service, which would normally cost around $6,000, allows

viewers to record and submit commentary and interact with some of their

favorite shows. Youtoo launched its development platform youtoo.com and Youtoo TV in 177

out of the top 200 television markets in 2011.





"We are thrilled to be partnering with NATPE to offer

stations access to the nation's first social TV network," said Chris Wyatt, CEO

of Youtoo, in a statement. "We are confident their experience will keep them

customers for years to come."