Youtoo Partners With NATPE
Youtoo Technologies has announced that it will be working
with NATPE to offer a one-year free trial of its "From Anywhere to
Anywhere" interactive TV service to stations nationwide.
The service, which would normally cost around $6,000, allows
viewers to record and submit commentary and interact with some of their
favorite shows. Youtoo launched its development platform youtoo.com and Youtoo TV in 177
out of the top 200 television markets in 2011.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with NATPE to offer
stations access to the nation's first social TV network," said Chris Wyatt, CEO
of Youtoo, in a statement. "We are confident their experience will keep them
customers for years to come."
