‘Your Honor’ Returns; ‘Velma’ Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (January 9 - January 15)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
This week a number of high-profile series return to the small screen as well as an animated spinoff based on a character from the popular Scooby Doo franchise.
Showtime on January 15 will bring back its drama series Your Honor for a second season. Bryan Cranston returns as beleaguered Judge Michael Desiato, with Rosie Perez and Margo Martindale guest starring in the show's sophomore campaign.
Also returning on January 15 is the third season of MGM Plus’ The Godfather of Harlem, which stars Forest Whitaker as famed 1960’s Harlem gangster Bumpy Johnson.
Among the week’s series debuts is HBO Max’s animated show Velma, which focuses on the high school life of iconic Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley, voiced by Mindy Kaling. HBO Max will debut two episodes weekly beginning January 12.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of January 9 to January 16 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
January 12 – The Traitors (competition series) – Peacock
January 12 – Vikings: Valhalla (returning series) – Netflix
January 13 – The Drop (comedy movie) – Hulu
January 13 – Hunters (returning series) – Prime Video
January 13 – Servant (returning series) – Apple TV Plus
January 15 – The Last of Us (drama) – HBO
January 15 – Mayor Of Kingstown (returning series) – Paramount Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
