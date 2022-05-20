Rosie Perez Excited About ‘Now & Then’ Starring Role

Apple TV Plus looks to appeal to crime drama fans with its original series, Now & Then, debuting on the streaming service May 20.

The series, shot in both Spanish and English, follows the lives of several successful college friends who, 20 years after keeping a secret about a deadly incident involving another friend, are being blackmailed by someone threatening to expose them all.

Emmy-nominated actress Rosie Perez stars as part of an ensemble cast that also includes Academy Award nominee Marina de Tavira, José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú and Manolo Cardona. Perez told Multichannel News that the series takes a unique, bilingual approach to a drama series.

“The series it's mostly in Spanish, but to most Americans who have watched it it doesn’t really matter because it’s just that good,” she said. “You can’t stop watching it once you start.” (Watch more of the Perez interview below.)

Now & Then is executive produced by Teresa Fernández Valdés and Gideon Raff. The first three episodes of the series will debut on Apple TV May 20. ■