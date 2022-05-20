Rosie Perez Excited About ‘Now & Then’ Starring Role
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Bilingual drama series debuts on Apple TV Plus May 20
Apple TV Plus looks to appeal to crime drama fans with its original series, Now & Then, debuting on the streaming service May 20.
The series, shot in both Spanish and English, follows the lives of several successful college friends who, 20 years after keeping a secret about a deadly incident involving another friend, are being blackmailed by someone threatening to expose them all.
Emmy-nominated actress Rosie Perez stars as part of an ensemble cast that also includes Academy Award nominee Marina de Tavira, José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú and Manolo Cardona. Perez told Multichannel News that the series takes a unique, bilingual approach to a drama series.
“The series it's mostly in Spanish, but to most Americans who have watched it it doesn’t really matter because it’s just that good,” she said. “You can’t stop watching it once you start.” (Watch more of the Perez interview below.)
Now & Then is executive produced by Teresa Fernández Valdés and Gideon Raff. The first three episodes of the series will debut on Apple TV May 20. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.