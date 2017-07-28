You.i TV Revs Demo for Facebook-Backed React Native Project

You.i TV, a company that uses a unified platform to interface with a variety of video streaming platforms, said it is adding support forReact Nativeas a development framework on top of its core You.i Engine.

You.i TV said it expects to offer support for React Native, a Facebook-backed open source Javascript project, in the first half of 2018.

Extending support for React Native, the company said, will mean that the same developer experience can be applied across mobile, streaming devices, gaming consoles and smart TVs.

