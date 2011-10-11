YES Still Says 'No' to Cablevision's Live TV Apps

Six months after Cablevision System released an iPad app that lets customers watch live TV on the tablets in their homes, regional sports network YES Network continues to insist that the cable operator does not have the rights to offer its programming in that fashion.

YES, the regional sports network home of the New York Yankees and New Jersey Nets, notified Cablevision in April that it objected to the iPad app. While the RSN has not initiated legal action against Cablevision, YES maintains that the service is not authorized.

"Cablevision does not have the right to offer the YES Network in the manner it is doing so on the iPad, and it has been notified as such," YES spokesman Eric Handler said in an e-mail Tuesday. "We expect to have this resolved one way or another before the start of the 2012 baseball season."

