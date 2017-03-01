YES Network Returns to Comcast Customers March 31

After signing a deal back in January that ended a year-long standoff between Comcast and the YES Network, the regional sports channel will officially return to the cable operator’s New York metro area customers on March 31.

Comcast and YES were locked in a year-long battle over carriage of the channel, which during its most heated moments Comcast claimed was lightly viewed by its 900,000 customers in parts of New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.



Comcast dropped the network in November 2015. After several months of back and forth, the two struck a deal to return the channel on Jan. 1 as part of a broader carriage agreement with YES parent 21st Century Fox.



Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.