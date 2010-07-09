YES Gears Up For 3D MLB

YES Network executives are approaching

this weekend's games between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners without

a scouting report---not on the teams themselves, but on the stereoscopic 3D

technology YES will use to produce the first Major League Baseball games in 3D.

Consistent with its everyday production

standards, YES isn't cutting corners on the 3D broadcasts this Saturday and

Sunday, which are being co-sponsored by DirecTV and Panasonic and will be

carried by DirecTV and a bevy of cable operators. The network has hired 3D

specialist PACE and NEP's SS31 (formerly SS3D) 3D mobile truck, the same setup

used by ESPN to produce coverage of The Masters this spring, and PACE CEO Vince

Pace will be in the truck serving as 3D stereographer.

But YES executives freely admit that

they haven't yet seen any baseball in 3D, and view this weekend's production as

a grand experiment.

"I've never seen one piece of footage

on baseball, so I don't know how great baseball [is] in 3D," says YES CEO Tracy

Dolgin. "I have no idea. It's certainly worth a shot. If it does turn out to be

good, I think it will soon be the best minds figuring out how to do [it] right,

and we'll be in the forefront of doing it."

In the near term, Dolgin expects that

what YES learns from this weekend's games should help inform Fox Sports'

production of the MLB All-Star Game in Anaheim, Calif. on July 13 (Fox did

shoot some 3D test footage using high-school players earlier this spring).

YES VP of operations Ed Delaney has

been closely following 3D developments in sports production, but he also hasn't

yet experienced baseball in 3D. On Thursday, he was overseeing the setup of

PACE's 3D cameras at Safeco Field in Seattle, which he called a "very

complicated process" compared to normal HD.

"I'm really excited about it, I have no

idea what to expect," says Delaney. "It's always great learning something new.

That's how we're approaching this."

Since the PACE/NEP configuration uses a

"convergence operator" to adjust the depth of field for each camera, in

addition to a stereographer and other support personnel, the number of people

dedicated to the 3D production will be significantly higher than YES' team for

a typical HD game. YES will use 46 people for the 3D broadcasts compared to 30

for the HD broadcasts, which will be separate productions.

"It's mind-boggling, the technology and

how sophisticated it is," says Delaney. "Normally, you just have a regular

camera guy, and he's worried about the zoom focus, and the composition of the

shot. But now you have a convergence guy for each camera, who's looking at the

depth info, and the z-axis. Then there's the stereographer. It's an incredibly

sophisticated and very impressive setup PACE and NEP have."

YES will rely on six PACE cameras, five

side-by-side "hard camera" units and a handheld "beamsplitter" unit for

up-close shots. YES also plans to use 2D-to-3D conversion technology from

HDLogix to incorporate some traditional camera feeds from the HD broadcast into

the 3D production, such as overhead shots down the foul lines.

The 3D hard cameras will be placed in

traditional baseball camera positions: "low-first" base, low-third, high-home

and center-field; in addition to low-home, a position that isn't available in

that many stadiums. Delaney is excited about the possibilities of the low-home

position, which he says could be particularly dramatic for plays at the plate

and may also be used to show pitches firing into the batter.

"That's what we're hoping is the money

shot," he says.

High camera positions have generally

been less effective for 3D coverage, and Delaney admits to being unsure how the

center field camera position will work.

"It will be interesting to see," he

says. "It all depends on how the depth of the backstop net shows up against the

actual diamond. We may look at alternative positions during the show day, and

avoid the net altogether."

Delaney says he was surprised that the

transmission of the 3D signal is relatively simple. YES will take the

left-and-right-eye camera feeds and feed them into a RealD encoder to assemble

the side-by-side frame-compatible 3D format. Then it will pass the signal

through a conventional MPEG-2 encoder to transmit it to DirecTV and other

pay-TV operators.

"I thought that part would be more

complicated," he says.