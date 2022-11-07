‘Yellowstone,’ ‘The Crown’ Return, ‘Tulsa King’ Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (November 7-13)

Cable TV’s most-watched drama series returns to the small screen, Netflix returns one of its popular Emmy-Award winning drama series, and Sylvester Stallone debuts in his first scripted series during the Election Day and Veteran's Day holiday week.

Paramount’s Yellowstone launches its fifth season on November 13 as it continues to follow the exploits of exploits of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States and are in constant conflict with an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and business rivalries, said the network. The season four finale of Yellowstone , which stars Kevin Costner, drew more than 10 million viewers -- the most-watched cable show since the season three premiere of The Walking Dead in 2017, according to Nielsen.

Netflix drops the fifth season premiere of its Emmy-winning series The Crown on November 9. The series, set in the early to mid-1990s, will continue to explore the actions of The Queen, as well as the breakdown of the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, according to Netflix.

On November 13, Paramount Plus will debut Tulsa King, starring Stallone who plays a mobster who relocates to Oklahoma after being released from prison.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of November 7 to November 13 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

November 8 – Say Hey, Willie Mays! (sports documentary) – HBO

November 9 – Zootpoia+ (animation) – Disney Plus

November 30 – The Calling (drama) – Peacock

November 10 – Warrior Nun (drama) – Netflix

November 11 - Circuit Breakers (sci-fi) – Apple Tv Plus

November 11 – The English (drama) – Prime Video

November 11 – Is That Black Enough For You?!? (documentary) – Netflix

November 11 – Mammals (dramedy) – Prime Video

November 11 – Mythic Quest (returning series) – Apple T V Plus

November 13 – Rogue Heroes (drama) – Epix