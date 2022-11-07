‘Yellowstone,’ ‘The Crown’ Return, ‘Tulsa King’ Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (November 7-13)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Cable TV’s most-watched drama series returns to the small screen, Netflix returns one of its popular Emmy-Award winning drama series, and Sylvester Stallone debuts in his first scripted series during the Election Day and Veteran's Day holiday week.
Paramount’s Yellowstone launches its fifth season on November 13 as it continues to follow the exploits of exploits of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States and are in constant conflict with an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and business rivalries, said the network. The season four finale of Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner, drew more than 10 million viewers -- the most-watched cable show since the season three premiere of The Walking Dead in 2017, according to Nielsen.
Netflix drops the fifth season premiere of its Emmy-winning series The Crown on November 9. The series, set in the early to mid-1990s, will continue to explore the actions of The Queen, as well as the breakdown of the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, according to Netflix.
On November 13, Paramount Plus will debut Tulsa King, starring Stallone who plays a mobster who relocates to Oklahoma after being released from prison.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of November 7 to November 13 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
November 8 – Say Hey, Willie Mays! (sports documentary) – HBO
November 9 – Zootpoia+ (animation) – Disney Plus
November 30 – The Calling (drama) – Peacock
November 10 – Warrior Nun (drama) – Netflix
November 11 - Circuit Breakers (sci-fi) – Apple Tv Plus
November 11 – The English (drama) – Prime Video
November 11 – Is That Black Enough For You?!? (documentary) – Netflix
November 11 – Mammals (dramedy) – Prime Video
November 11 – Mythic Quest (returning series) – Apple T V Plus
November 13 – Rogue Heroes (drama) – Epix
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.