Yaveo Launches on Roku

Yaveo, DirecTV’s Spanish-language standalone OTT service, has launched an app on the Roku platform, complementing a reach that spans iOS and Android devices, Web browsers and the Xbox 360.

Roku has sold more than 10 million streaming devices in the U.S., but has not revealed sales data on connected TV models from Haier, Sharp, TCL, Hisense and Insignia (Best Buy’s in-house brand) that integrate its streaming platform.

Yaveo, a U.S. offering that DirecTV soft-launched late last year, sells for $7.99 per month and offers live channels such as AYM Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol, Cine Sony Television, HOLA! TV and LAS, as well as a VOD library featuring shows from several partners, including Canal Once, Caracol, Galavision, MTV, Nickelodeon, RCN, Telemundo, Tr3s, UniMas, Univision, Vemox, and Video Rola.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.