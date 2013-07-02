Yahoo Tapped as Digital Partner for Emmys

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has selected

Yahoo to be the official digital partner for red carpet and other behind-the-scenes

content for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards.





The companies noted that Yahoo is the first digital partner

for the Television Academy outside of the broadcast networks and that the

partnership will significantly expand the Emmy Awards' digital reach, providing

access to Yahoo's 700 million users worldwide.





As part of the agreement, Yahoo will be the official online

destination to live stream the red carpet and offer the Academy's Backstage

Live coverage. It will also well as deliver exclusive streaming content after

the live coast-to-coast television broadcast airing Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, on

CBS.





In addition, Yahoo will offer live coverage leading up to

the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards, beginning with the nominations announcements on

July 18. And, in the months following the awards, Yahoo will showcase a special

series called "An Evening With ..." that will feature candid

discussions with creators and stars about hit television series.





The content will be showcased on a hub within Yahoo TV.





"As

television viewing habits evolve and people are consuming content across

multiple platforms, it is imperative that the Television Academy meet the

demands of the public," said Maury McIntyre, Academy of Television Arts and

Sciences VP of digital, in a statement. "Yahoo is the ideal digital

partner with a reach unlike any other to bring the Primetime Emmy red carpet

and Backstage LIVE -- and all of the Academy's year round events -- to

television fans far and wide."