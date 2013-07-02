Yahoo Tapped as Digital Partner for Emmys
The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has selected
Yahoo to be the official digital partner for red carpet and other behind-the-scenes
content for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards.
The companies noted that Yahoo is the first digital partner
for the Television Academy outside of the broadcast networks and that the
partnership will significantly expand the Emmy Awards' digital reach, providing
access to Yahoo's 700 million users worldwide.
As part of the agreement, Yahoo will be the official online
destination to live stream the red carpet and offer the Academy's Backstage
Live coverage. It will also well as deliver exclusive streaming content after
the live coast-to-coast television broadcast airing Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, on
CBS.
In addition, Yahoo will offer live coverage leading up to
the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards, beginning with the nominations announcements on
July 18. And, in the months following the awards, Yahoo will showcase a special
series called "An Evening With ..." that will feature candid
discussions with creators and stars about hit television series.
The content will be showcased on a hub within Yahoo TV.
"As
television viewing habits evolve and people are consuming content across
multiple platforms, it is imperative that the Television Academy meet the
demands of the public," said Maury McIntyre, Academy of Television Arts and
Sciences VP of digital, in a statement. "Yahoo is the ideal digital
partner with a reach unlike any other to bring the Primetime Emmy red carpet
and Backstage LIVE -- and all of the Academy's year round events -- to
television fans far and wide."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.