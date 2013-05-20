Yahoo to Pay $1.1 Billion for Tumblr

In a bid to revitalize its offerings and attract younger

users, Yahoo has agreed to acquire Tumblr for about $1.1 billion.





The deal is expected to close in second half of 2013.





The move to acquire the micro-blogging and social networking

platform would strengthen Yahoo's mobile presence and provide it with a fast

growing new audience.





In recent months, Yahoo executives have repeatedly stressed

the importance of attracting younger users and improving their products if they

want to speed up their growth, which has lagged significantly behind the rest

of the industry.





Tumblr currently has more than 300 million monthly unique

visitors, with 120,000 signups every day. The platform gets about 900 posts per

second and 24 billion minutes spent on site each month, according to the

companies.





On mobile, more than half of Tumblr's users use its mobile

app, with an average of seven sessions per day.





The combination is expected to grow Yahoo's audience by 50% to

more than a billion monthly visitors, and to grow traffic by approximately 20%.





As part of the agreement, Tumblr will be independently

operated as a separate business and David Karp will remain CEO.





The deal would strengthen Yahoo's mobile presence and at the

same time allow Tumblr to tap into Yahoo's advertising infrastructure and

better monetize its offerings.





"Tumblr is redefining creative expression online,"

said Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer in a statement. "On many levels, Tumblr and

Yahoo couldn't be more different, but, at the same time, they couldn't be more

complementary. Yahoo is the Internet's original media network. Tumblr is the

Internet's fastest-growing media frenzy. Both companies are homes for brands --

established and emerging. And, fundamentally, Tumblr and Yahoo are both all

about users, design, and finding surprise and inspiration amidst the

everyday."





In announcing the deal, David Karp, CEO of

Tumblr explained in a statement that "Our team isn't changing. Our roadmap isn't

changing. And our mission -- to empower creators to make their best work and

get it in front of the audience they deserve -- certainly isn't changing. But

we're elated to have the support of Yahoo! and their team who share our dream

to make the Internet the ultimate creative canvas. Tumblr gets better faster

with more resources to draw from."