Yahoo Offers a ‘View’ Into TV

Yahoo has tapped Hulu as the “preferred partner” for Yahoo View, a free, ad-supported TV-watching site that features delayed access to full-length episodes of select TV shows alongside associated clips, recaps and content from Tumblr.

Yahoo, which has been bulking up on video distribution deals even as it moves ahead with the sale of its operating business to Verizon, said Yahoo View is an extension of its existing distribution deal with Hulu and will offer “thousands” of TV episodes, films, and clips for free.

Featuring content from Hulu, Yahoo View this fall will offer five episodes of original series from ABC, NBC, and FOX (eight days after original broadcast) and other network sitcoms, day-after clips, as well as full seasons of anime and Korean dramas.

The site launched to U.S. audiences Monday. Mobile web and mobile app versions of Yahoo View are in development.

