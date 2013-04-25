Yahoo Becomes Home for 'SNL' Archives
Yahoo is becoming the exclusive home for archival Saturday
Night Live content, announced NBCUniversal executive VP Lauren Zalaznick at
NBCU's Digital.Amplified event Wednesday evening in New York.
The deal with Lorne Michael's Broadway Video will give Yahoo
users access to the full 38-year SNL archive as well as clips from the
current season, said Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer
in a blog post.
The content will be available across Yahoo's
sites at a date to be announced. Yahoo holds its digital content NewFront on
April 29 in New York.
