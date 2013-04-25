Yahoo Becomes Home for 'SNL' Archives

Yahoo is becoming the exclusive home for archival Saturday

Night Live content, announced NBCUniversal executive VP Lauren Zalaznick at

NBCU's Digital.Amplified event Wednesday evening in New York.





The deal with Lorne Michael's Broadway Video will give Yahoo

users access to the full 38-year SNL archive as well as clips from the

current season, said Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

in a blog post.





The content will be available across Yahoo's

sites at a date to be announced. Yahoo holds its digital content NewFront on

April 29 in New York.