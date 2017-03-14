Xumo Nets National Lacrosse League Deal

Xumo, the ad-based OTT aggregation service for smart TVs and mobile devices, said it’s expanding its content slate after striking a deal with the National Lacrosse League.

Under the deal, Xumo will provide live and on-demand access to games and highlights from the North America men’s pro indoor lacrosse league and from its recently launched NLLTV subscription-based digital network. The partnership extends access to non-subscribers to NLLTV, offering games and highlights after they’ve run on the digital network.

Xumo’s platform is integrated with smart TVs from Magnavox, Panasonic, Philips, Sanyo and Vizio, Roku devices, and apps for iOS and Android mobile devices. NLL content will also be integrated into Channel Plus, a Xumo-powered service for webOS-based smart TVs from LG Electronics, on channel IP-289.



