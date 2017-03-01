Xumo Adds Copa90 Channel to Streaming Slate

Xumo—an ad-based, aggregated OTT platform for smart TVs and mobile devices—said it has added soccer-focused channel Copa90 to its lineup.

The addition comes amid the March 3 kickoff of the 2017 Major League Soccer season. Copa90, billed as a “fan-first” soccer media network, will highlight the coming season with a mix of player profiles, fan culture stories and other features and exclusives, the companies said.

The roll out on Xumo expands the reach of Copa90, which said it has so far notched 1.5 billion video views and added 12 million subscribers, which spend an average of 47 minutes per week viewing Copa90 content. Copa90 launched in 2012.

Xumo is integrated on smart TVs from LG (via its LG Channel Plus offering), Vizio, Panasonic, Funai Electronics (Magnavox, Sanyo and Philips) and Roku devices, as well as mobile apps for iOS and Android.



