Xfinity Communities Joins Fiber Broadband Association

Comcast's Xfinity Communities is the newest member of the rebranded Fiber Broadband Association (formerly FTTH Council Americas).

Xfinity Communities offers fiber nets to MDUs, both new construction and existing dwellings, including common areas, and accompanying gigabit speeds.

“Since launching in 2014, Xfinity Communities has grown like wildfire due to growing demand from both prospective residents and building owners across the country,” said FBA president Heather Burnett Gold. “As a Premier member, Xfinity Communities brings with it excitement and momentum to the industry that is crucial to building consensus around the important issues that will impact fibers’ future.”

“At Xfinity Communities, we know there are many paths to delivering gigabit speeds," said Mike Slovin, VP of sales and marketing for Xfinity Communities. "We have built our Advanced Communities Network to deliver gigabit speeds to all residents whether it’s through the launch of DOCSIS 3.1, fiber to the community, or fiber to the unit deployments."