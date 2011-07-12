XenData Partners with EVS

Digital video archive and storage vendor XenData has announced a new partnership with EVS that will make XenData's range of digital video archive servers certified for use with EVS' Media Archive Director (MAD).

"The integration of XenData's technology into our Media Archive Director further enhances the best-in-class solutions that we are able to deliver to our customers worldwide," explained Michel De Wolf, business unit manager, media management at EVS.

EVS' MAD solution offers a set of software tools to centrally manage a range of archive digitization and content delivery platforms.

XenData archive server systems are designed to provide a cost effective way to storing video assets on near-line RAID and LTO robotic tape libraries for long-term archive and storage in a manner that is easily expandable.