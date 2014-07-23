XenData, Marquis Broadcast Partner on Archives

Archiving tech provider XenData has announced that it is working with Marquis Broadcast, a provider of workflow and media integration software, to launch a new version of Marquis’ Project Parking software that is tightly integrated with XenData digital video archives.

Project Parking analyzes all content on shared edit storage so that Avid projects to be copied to a XenData archive. The new combined solution allows for streamlined management of offline LTO or Sony optical disc archive (ODA) cartridges and reduces the cost of archiving Avid projects, the companies report.

“The lack of data protection for content on shared edit storage has been a major problem within the industry for years, and a failure of the edit storage will typically have disastrous consequences,” said XenData CEO Phil Storey in a statement. “Now, we’ve addressed this issue for Avid users with the enhanced Project Parking. It is easy to implement a two part strategy where completed projects are moved to secure LTO or ODA cartridges, freeing up space on the edit storage, and current projects are backed up using the incremental snapshot capabilities of Project Parking.”