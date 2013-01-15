XenData Adds LTO-6 Support

LTO archive technology provider XenData has announced that

its LTO archive appliances and servers, the SX-10 and SX-500 series, will now

work with LTO-6.





The move to LTO-6 support will offer more storage capacity

per tape cartridge as well as faster transfer speeds.





"XenData's support for this latest LTO generation means that

archive system cost per terabyte is further reduced," said Mark Broadbent, cofounder

and CTO of XenData. "By leveraging the many benefits of LTO-6, such as higher

capacity, long life, reliability, speed and ease of use, we continue to provide

our customers with state-of-the-art video archive solutions at affordable

prices."





In terms of the greater capacity, the cartridge increases

from 1.5 TB to 2.5 TB and transfer rates will jump from 140 megabytes per

second to 160 MBytes/s.