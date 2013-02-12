Xbox Sales Hit 76 Million

Speaking at the All Things D: Dive into Media industry

event, senior Microsoft executives announced that the usage of their Xbox

platform has expanded significantly, with worldwide sales of over 76 million

consoles and the usage of entertainment content growing 57% in 2012.





The data is notable because it highlights the large and growing

usage of gaming consoles as a platform for accessing TV and movie content.





These platforms are likely to become even more important in

upcoming months. Sony is expected to announce a new version of its competing

PlayStation console next week.





That launch will heat up the ongoing competition between the

two platforms, particularly in the U.S., where Microsoft says the Xbox 360 has

been the No. 1 selling console for 24 consecutive months.





Overall, Yusuf Mehdi, senior VP at Microsoft's Interactive

Entertainment Business, reported that there are now some 46 million subscribers

to Xbox Live services, up 15% over the last year and that the amount of TV and

entertainment offerings on Xbox almost tripled in 2012, with nearly 100 custom,

voice-controlled Xbox Live apps available.





That fueled record entertainment usage, with Xbox delivering

over 18 billion hours of entertainment content in 2012, up 10% over 2011.





Overall, the average Xbox Gold subscriber in the U.S. now

spends 87 hours a month on Xbox. Worldwide, entertainment app usage grew 57% in

the last year.





Microsoft released the data on its website following the

event.





Microsoft also reported that Nancy Tellem, Microsoft's

entertainment and digital media president, discussed the new L.A. studio that

Microsoft is building that will be creating interactive content for Xbox. She

unveiled the name of the studio -- Xbox Entertainment Studios. She also noted

that it will also be used for interactive live events, according an

announcement describing her presentation at the event.





"We want to partner with the industry to bring entertainment

into a new era," she noted in a statement. "It is an era when interactive

entertainment becomes the greatest form of all entertainment."





Mehdi also said that 24 million Kinect sensors have been

sold around the world to-date and that the audience is broadening from its

younger male roots. The Experian Simmons Spring 2012 Media survey found that

38% of the Xbox Live audience in the U.S. is female and 54% had at least one or

more child in the household.