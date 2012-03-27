Xbox Pipes in Comcast VOD, HBO Go and MLB.TV

Xbox 360 users are getting access to a trio of new subscription video services, with the debut of voice-controlled TV apps on the Microsoft game console for Comcast, HBO and MLB.TV -- no cable set-top required.

Last fall, Microsoft kicked off a concerted entertainment push, adding access to YouTube, Verizon FiOS TV, Epix, Vudu and other services through broadband-connected Xbox consoles. To access the expanded array of TV options, Xbox 360 users must subscribe to Microsoft's Xbox Live Gold service, which costs $60 per year.

Comcast -- marking the first time it is bringing video-on-demand services to a videogame console -- will let customers who take both Xfinity TV and Xfinity Internet to access movies, current TV shows and full seasons of older TV shows, including those in the new Streampix service.

