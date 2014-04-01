Xbox One To Gain Command And Control Of The DVR
Microsoft’s new $499 Xbox One console launched last November with its OneGuide video interface and the ability to support live, linear pay-TV services by tethering the console to a set-top box via an HDMI cable, but that key feature got off the ground with a significant shortcoming – Xbox One users still had to toggle back to the set-top to access and control the set-top’s DVR.
That will change later this year when Microsoft releases a new version of its SmartGlass app for tablets and smartphones that will double as a fancy remote control outfitted with Microsoft’s new OneGuide, allowing users to not just navigate the live TV lineup, but also control the set-top DVR without switching inputs.
The new version of SmartGlass for Xbox One will also support a “Recent Channels” feature and give users the ability to turn the TV on and off independent of the rest of the system.
