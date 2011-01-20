WZDC Goes HD For Local News in D.C.

The Telemundo affiliate in Washington D.C. WZDC will be launching a local newscast in HD this month, making it the first Spanish-language station in the nation's capital to delivery local news in HD. The station also announced that it will be launching its HD feed on Comcast's cable system in the market.

As part of the HD upgrade, station recently expanded its news studio with a state-of-the-art facility and will debut a new set and look as part of the HD launch this month. The station is owned by ZGS Communications, a Hispanic-owned media company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia that owns or operates 13 Spanish-language television stations.

"Telemundo Washington is proud to be the only Spanish-language station in the market broadcasting local content in HD," noted Julio Aliaga, Telemundo Washington's news director in a statement. "We are leading the way and are committed to providing our audience with the best and latest technology to enhance their viewing experience."

"Comcast is committed to delivering diverse programming choices, like Telemundo HD, that our customers want and value," added Paul Chiamulera, regional vice president of marketing for Comcast in a statement. "With the continued growth in HD, we are focused on bringing our customers the most HD choices available in the marketplace."