wywy Closes Second Screen Networks Acquisition
German-based cross-screen advertising and ad tracking company, wywy has completed its acquisition of Second Screen Networks.
The deal for the New York-based social TV company, which provides technology to sync TV broadcast ads with mobile devices and websites, is part of a push into the U.S. market, where wywy has opened a new office in New York.
“Opening a U.S. office is the natural progression of wywy’s continued growth and commitment to bringing our ad solutions technology to Western markets,” said Tobias Schmidt, CEO and co-founder of wywy. “We look forward to expanding wywy’s client base by building on the momentum that we have already gained internationally among advertisers, brands and TV broadcasters.”
